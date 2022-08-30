LIVESTREAM: PNP gives updates on YouTube channel encouraging child sexual abuse

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) on Tuesday, August 30, will give updates on “Usapang Diskarte,” a YouTube channel that encourages child sexual abuse.

The press briefing came the same day the PNP ACG served a warrant to disclose the computer data on Google, YouTube, and Facebok of Usapang Diskarte through the Department of Justice.

In July, the PNP ACG said the YouTuber continued to evade authorities amid their investigation.

Bookmark this page to watch the livestream of the PNP’s briefing at 2 pm. – Rappler.com