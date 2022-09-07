WATCH: Sexually abused students want meeting with Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – Sexually abused students on Wednesday, September 7, said they want to meet with Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte to discuss how to make schools safe spaces for students.

“Nanawagan po kami kay Sara Duterte, hindi lang bilang kasalukuyang head ng DepEd (Department of Education) ngunit bilang isang ina na rin, nais namin magkaroon ng closed-door open dialogue upang mapagusapan ang mga reporma sa current policies,” said Sophia Beatriz Reyes, lead convenor of Enough Is Enough (EIE).

(We’re calling for Sara Duterte, not just as the current DepEd head but also as a mother, to meet us for a closed-door open dialogue so we could talk about reforms in policies.)

EIE is an organization formed by sexually abused victims from Bacoor National High School, Philippine High School for the Arts, and Far Eastern University Senior High School. The group is calling for the DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education to “decisively address the widespread cases of sexual abuse and harassment in schools.

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol files this report. – Rappler.com