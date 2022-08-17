WATCH: What is the Philippines’ One-China policy? 

TAIWAN AND CHINA. Chinese and Taiwanese printed flags are seen in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022.

With tensions rising around Taiwan, should the Philippines review its One-China policy?

MANILA, Philippines – Countries around the region, including the Philippines, were quick to express concern after China held live-fire military drills near Taiwan in retaliation for the visit by United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last August 3.

Along with statements calling for Washington and Beijing to manage tensions and return to dialogue, many countries also reiterated its commitment to the One-China Policy.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Philippines is concerned with the rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, just north of the Philippines. The Philippines adheres to the One-China policy. The Philippines urges restraint by all parties concerned. Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail.”

But with tensions escalating in Taiwan and China demonstrating it would not rule out the use of force to take the island under its control, should the Philippines review its stand on the One-China policy?

University of the Philippines Assistant Professor of International Relations Enrico Gloria said the Marcos government must consider carrying out a delicate balancing act. Watch a clip of Rappler’s interview with Gloria here. – Rappler.com