Central Visayas unveils 6-year development roadmap 

LAUNCH. Officials take part in the launch of the Central Visayas Regional Development Plan 2023-2028, at Mezzo Hotel in Cebu City on August 8, 2023.

The provinces of Central Visayas are intensifying their efforts to implement a six-year plan focused on infrastructure, social, and economic development

CEBU, Philippines – The Central Visayas Regional Development Council (RDC-VII) unveiled its development plan for the years 2023 to 2028 on Tuesday, August 8 at the Mezzo Hotel in Cebu City.

Aligned with the previous administration’s Ambisyon Natin 2040, the Central Visayas Regional Development Plan (RDP) covers various strategies and approaches that would be implemented locally to achieve poverty reduction, economic growth, boosted employment rates, and combat inflation.

“Our Central Visayas RDP 2023 to 2028 will serve as our guiding light, our north star that will guide us back to the high growth path that we have started in the region prior to the local challenges that we faced in Central Visayas,” National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Central Visayas director Jennifer Bretaña said during the launch.

SiGN. Officials sign the Central Visayas Regional Development Plan 2023-2028 on Tuesday, August 8. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit several key growth areas in Central Visayas. The council noted a -9.5% decrease in economic health for the region, citing a 10.3% unemployment rate in 2020 and a 27.6% poverty rate in 2021.

To reverse the impact caused by the pandemic, Bretaña urged officials to “translate the plan into action” and participate in the upcoming organizational activities for the RDP.

This includes the popularization of the plan through consecutive campaign caravans or roadshows for the public, and the crafting of results matrices which will be used to track the progress of local governments in implementing the RDP.

A significant milestone

“The RDC represents a significant milestone driven by the ambition of fostering economic and social transformation in Central Visayas,” NEDA Regional Development Group Undersecretary Carlos Abad Santos said during the launch.

He said Central Visayas is one of the first regions to complete its RDP.

While the launch was made in August, the RDP was already completed on March 16 after a series of strategic meetings with officials, private sector leaders, and other stakeholders.

“Its strategies were carefully crafted to propel the region towards becoming a premier tourism destination, a center of trade and industry, science and technology, innovation, and an essential logistics hub,” he said.

After the launch, RDC VII chair and Bohol Governor Erico Aumentado said all members of the council would convene for the strategic action planning workshop to identify flagship projects and strategies to be implemented for the next five years.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Negros Oriental Governor Manuel Sagarbarria, Siquijor Governor Jake Villa, Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes attended the ceremony and announced their support for the RDP.

Food, social development

Melanie C. Ng, the chair of the Economic Development Committee (EDC), said their committee has already identified initiatives expected to be accomplished from 2023 to 2025.

“To ensure food security and strengthen linkages between stakeholders in the region, the EDC will formulate a regional food map and regional economic circuits map,” Ng said.

The committee also plans to lend support to the Interagency Task Force on Zero Hunger and enjoin local governments to pass ordinances aimed at reducing food waste and elevating food production.

As for social development, Department of Social Welfare and Development-Central Visayas director Shalaine Lucero said the Social Development Committee (SDC) would make the RDC’s social center strategies the centerpiece of its three-year agenda.

The strategies include boosting healthcare and nutrition systems, improving education, establishing livable communities, expanding training and skills development centers, and strengthening social protection mechanisms.

More infra needed

Famous designer Kenneth Cobonpue, the chair of the Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC), stressed the urgent need for more adequate infrastructure to support the RDP during his speech at the launch.

“The assessment section of the expand and upgrade infrastructure chapter of the plan illustrates the infrastructure gaps of Region VII in terms of physical and digital connectivity, water resources, and energy,” Cobonpue said.

For infrastructure, the RDP highlighted poor road conditions, costly internet connectivity, lack of access to sanitation facilities, and a deteriorating power demand-supply balance, among others.

Cobonpue hoped that the national government would increase the region’s share of infrastructure spending and help in the needed right-of-way acquisitions for pending projects.

A copy of the Central Visayas RDP is now available on the region’s NEDA website. –Rappler.com