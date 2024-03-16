Grassfire hits 35 hectares of Mount Kanlaon Natural Park in Negros Occidental 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GRASSFIRE. Fire hits part of the Mount Kanlaon Natural Park on March 14, 2024, in La Castella town in Negros Occidental.

La Castellana Mayor Rhummyla Mangalimutan says the fire did not affect the major tree line of the natural park on her town's side, and that an aerial inspection of the affected area is being coordinated with the Office of Civil Defense

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A grassfire affected 35 hectares of trees and grassland in Mount Kanlaon Natural Park (MKNP) in La Castellana town in Negros Occidental on Thursday, March 14.

According to the report of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) of La Castellana town, the fire first broke out in Purok Pastuhan and spread over portions of Mananawin and Masulog villages. It was declared fire out on Friday afternoon, March 15.

La Castellana Mayor Rhummyla Mangalimutan said that the fire did not affect the major tree line of the natural park on the town’s side, and that town officials had been in close contact with the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) for an aerial inspection of the affected area.

Mangalimutan said that the fire may have been due to unlawful tree-cutting and exacerbated by the excessive heat in the area.

Digicast Negros quoted Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Joan Nathaniel Gerangaya as saying that it was difficult for the volunteers and firefighters to stop the fire from spreading because it was a two-hour climb from the natural park’s administration center. Instead, they drew a fire line to stop the fire from spreading.

The MKNK was established in 1934 for the protection and preservation of the natural resources surrounding Mount Kanlaon, an active volcano and the highest mountain in Negros Occidental. – Rappler.com