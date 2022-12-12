IN PHOTOS: 4,000 kids receive gifts in Cebu City’s ‘Pasko sa Uptown’

More gift-giving is lined up by the Cebu City government and the private sector

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu City government presented gifts to thousands of underprivileged children on Saturday, December 10 during the “Pasko sa Uptown” at the Cebu City Sports Complex.

Earlier, Cebu City Progressive Uptown Movement president Creslito Nieves said there would be “around 4,000 children from all of the 80 barangays of the city” during the event.

The children received bundles of joy, containing toys, useable items, and necessities like food.

The project is an annual program organized by Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama since 2007. He said he believed that it would help lessen to the social problems involving street children.

According to the organizers, more than 200 private firms donated for the program. The city had also allocated funds for the event.

The organization said it would to schedule other dates so that children from the mountainous barangays could still be part of the celebration. The dates are set for December 16, 17, and 18.

TOYS. The kids also received a lot of cute plushies during the gift-giving activity.

JOY. The children went home fulfilled with their bundles of joy containing grocery items and other home essentials. (Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez)

JOY. Many of the children were able to enjoy games and the toys which they received from the bundles of joy. (Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez)

– Rappler.com