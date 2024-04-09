Fire hits Cebu community twice in less than a day

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIRE. Cebu City Fire Station personnel, together with responders from different barangays, struggled with the huge fire that hit Barangay Sambag 2 for almost 7 hours on Monday, April 8.

The first fire alone in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City, destroys P7.5 million worth of properties

CEBU, Philippines – Fire broke out at a residential area in Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City twice in less than 24 hours, leaving more than 160 families homeless.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City, the first fire happened at around 4 pm on Monday, April 8, and authorities declared it extinguished at around 10 pm.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera said at least 161 families or 651 people and 84 houses were affected by the fire in Barangay Sambag 2.

Initial investigation revealed that Monday’s fire started when an air conditioning unit overheated, destroying property estimated at P7.5 million. No fatalities were recorded.

But at around 1:20 pm on Tuesday, April 9, firefighters were dispatched to the barangay again after another fire broke out in the residential area. Personnel from the Cebu City Fire Station declared a fire out at 2:03 pm.

Affected residents have been evacuated to the City Central National High School along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City and have been given food packs and medical assistance by the local government.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the second fire as of posting time. This report will be updated once more details are available.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay Sambag 2 has started receiving donations to help the fire victims. – Rappler.com

If you’d like to donate, you can contact them through their official Facebook page here.