Eastern Samar’s nature lovers mark Earth Day by hauling off beach trash

EASTERN SAMAR, Philippines – As the sun rose on Saturday morning, April 22, a community of nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts gathered to pay homage to the environment and mark the 32nd Earth Day at Borongan City’s renowned beach Surf City.

As the day began, more than a hundred people showed up, braving the heat in the morning hours to collect and haul off piles of trash along a 1.5-kilometer shoreline stretch.

This was just one of their activities which, they said, was what they knew best to give back to nature in Borongan, known as the “City of the Golden Sunrise” and “King City of the East.” Borongan is a component city and the capital of Eastern Samar, with a population of 71,961 based on the official 2020 census.

“Nalilipay ako nga basta para ha kagurangan nagkakaurusa kami didi ha Este, ngan unta maging regular na ine nga activity (I am happy that when it comes to the environment, we are united here in Eastern Samar. I wish that this will become a regular activity),” said Benjie Panaguitan of the Borongan Awareness Nature and Outdoor Group (Banog).

He said sacks of garbage were collected and properly disposed of by organized cycling, mountaineering, surfing enthusiasts, and other beach lovers.

After the beach clean-up, organizers gave lessons on basic outdoor ethics, kayaking, and surfing. Eleazar Labtic of the Huplag Adventure, the group behind the famous Andoyan Cliff Challenge at Ando Island in Borongan, conducted a lecture and workshop on rope techniques and rappelling.

The local government has been encouraging communities to take the initiative of cleaning their surroundings, and has been organizing regular coastal clean-up activities, the last of which was during the March 25 Earth Hour.

By sundown, people pitched their colorful tents and hammocks under the trees at the beach in the village of Baybay.

Food stall owners saw the event as an opportunity and were enthusiastic. They said the Earth Day activities meant increased sales for them.

“It rarely happens that a crowd this size converges here, and so we’re happy. At least it helped our little businesses,” said 55-year-old Mana Edita. – Rappler.com

