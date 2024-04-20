LIST: 2024 International Earth Day events, activities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the 54th celebration of International Earth Day in the Philippines, advocacy groups organize various initiatives that seek to safeguard lives and the planet

MANILA, Philippines – To mark the 54th celebration of International Earth Day on April 22, numerous groups in the country are organizing initiatives and campaigns to raise awareness and confront environmental issues, specifically plastic waste.

This year, the theme of the annual celebration focuses on ‘’Planet vs Plastics,’’ which emphasizes the goal to achieve a 60% reduction in plastic by 2040, educate the public on its negative effect on biodiversity, and demand policies and technologies that correspond to a plastic-free world.

To spread and advocate for environmental conservation, here is a running list of upcoming events and activities initiated by advocacy groups for International Earth Day:

EarthDay Jam Foundation, Inc.

EarthDay Jam Foundation, Incorporated, in support of the local government of Quezon City, is hosting “Earth Jam Day 2024” on Saturday, April 27, 3 pm, in SM Novaliches. The event will feature a series of jam sessions, exhibits, and film screenings. Admission is free.

𝗘arth Island Institute Asia Pacific

The Earth Island Institute Asia Pacific along with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Disaster Resilience Institute is leading an online educational discussion webinar on Monday, April 22, 9 am, via Zoom. The webinar is geared to raising awareness on fighting plastic pollution, marine wildlife, and reiterating the struggles of the endangered Irrawaddy dolphin in the Iloilo-Guimaras Straits.

Register here for free.

Kalikasan People’s Network

Kalikasan People’s Network, in partnership with various environmental groups in the Philippines, invites everyone to their month-long activities for Earth Month, incljding environmental summits, bike tours, forums, and art exhibits happening until April 29 across the country.

You may access the full list of activities below.

National Confederation of Cooperatives

The National Confederation of Cooperatives conducts an online forum themed “Planet vs Plastics,” to discuss pressing environmental issues including health hazards brought by plastic, and action steps towards sustainability. The webinar is happening on Monday, April 22, 2 pm, via Zoom.

Register here for free.

Proyekto Philippines

Youth organization Proyekto Philippines along with several groups and government agencies in Iloilo, invites everyone to “Earth Warriors Invasion: An Earth Day 2024,” a whole-day activity featuring clean-up drives, workshops, and policy advocacy campaigns. This will happen on Wednesday, April 24, at SM City Iloilo.

Details about the event may be found below:

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy, in partnership with charity organization Tzu Chi Philippines, organizes Runrio Earth Day Run to “promote environmental consciousness and spur collective action” on April 21, at the SM Mall of Asia Complex. The activity aims to heighten awareness about environmental protection and to help advocate the importance of conserving resources and reducing our carbon footprint.Registration fee ranges from P1,200 to P2000.

You may register through this link.

UP Visayas University Student Council

The University of the Philippines Visayas University Student Council is inviting cause-oriented individuals to join the call for climate justice at the Panay Environment Summit 2024 on Monday, April 22, 8 am, at the University of the Philippines Iloilo campus.

Themed “Defend the Environment: Uphold People’s Rights to a Safe, Clean, Healthy and Sustainable envrionment,” the summit aims to tackle Panayanon concerns, such as the Jalaur River mega dam, its effect on the Tumandok people’s ancestral domain, the impact of mining in Pan de Azucar, Concepcion, on livelihood and marine resources, and sustainability.

You may register here.

– with reports from Allaine Kate A. Leda/ Rappler.com

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of International Earth Day 2024? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com.

Allaine Kate A. Leda is a Rappler intern from West Visayas State University – Main Campus. She is currently a fourth-year student taking up Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.