Negros Occidental oyster festival attracts hundreds of visitors

OYSTER FEAST. Visitors flock to enjoy and witness the 18th edition of the Talaba Festival in Negros Occidental on March 22, 2024.

The Ilog municipal government in Negros Occidental offers three tons of oysters placed in 500-meter bamboo tables for the revelers to enjoy and relish for free

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The 18th edition of Negros Occidental’s version of the Talaba Festival in Ilog town on Saturday, March 23, attracted thousands of revelers.

Roy Javilla, a youth advocate and a native of the town, told Rappler that this year’s festival was a way to promote local oyster production.

“I have to say that the experience was fun. It reminded me of the vivid memories of the celebration way back in 2017. Adding to it, this celebration is a great venue to promote the talaba (oyster) production in the municipality where other nearby areas and tourists could enjoy the most,” he said.

SACK OF OYSTERS. Sacks of oysters are placed in a 500-meter long bamboo-made tables for the 18th edition of the Talaba Festival of Ilog town in Negros Occidental on March 23, 2024. Photo courtesy of Ilog municipal government.

He emphasized that the revival of the festival after the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Odette in 2021 has been instrumental in rejuvenating local oyster production.

Javilla said that the oysters prepared by the town had unique flavors, leaving no doubt that Ilog was the sole home of the Talaba Festival.

“I’ve also seen foreign visitors, and by observing their smiles, it seemed like they were enjoying even in the scorching heat of the sun,” Javilla told Rappler.

Gideon Padilla, the town’s executive assistant to the mayor, said that they offered three tons of oysters placed in 500-meter bamboo tables for the revelers to enjoy and relish for free, as part of their campaign to boost the municipality’s local tourism.

The tons of oysters, according to Padilla, were sourced from its three coastal villages covering approximately 20 hectares of oyster farm.

OYSTERS. Freshky-picked oysters of Ilog town for revelers to enjoy and relish, free of charge. Photo courtesy of Ilog municipal government

The festival is more than just a regular gathering with performances, but a communal lunch where people come together to feast on oysters placed on a long bamboo table, promoting camaraderie among the people, Padilla said. – Rappler.com