Rising temperatures prompt class suspensions in 4 cities, 2 towns in Negros Occidental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The state weather bureau PAGASA warns of feels-like temperatures of 40 and 41 degrees Celsius in some parts of Negros Occidental

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Classes in four cities and two towns in Negros Occidental were ordered suspended on Monday and Tuesday, March 11 and 12, due to the escalating threat posed by rising temperatures.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Administration (PAGASA) has issued warnings indicating a heat index or feels-like temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius on Monday to 40 degrees on Tuesday in some areas in Western Visayas.

The city governments of Bacolod, Talisay, Kabankalan, and Silay, as well as the town governments of EB Magalona and Murcia, have separately announced the two-day class suspensions effective Sunday, March 10.

Mayors Joedith Gallego of Silay, Neil Lizares of Talisay, and Marvin Malacon of EB Magalona emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding the health of school children.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez declared that tertiary level classes would be left to the discretion of the city’s colleges and universities.

Colegio de San Agustin-Bacolod (CSA-B) has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes from pre-school to college levels starting Sunday night. However, the school said classes would continue online according to regular schedules.

Several private schools have also followed suit, suspending classes from pre-school to senior high school. These include the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos, University of Saint La Salle, La Consolacion College, STI-West Negros University, John B. Lacson Colleges Foundation, and Bacolod City College. – Rappler.com