Voices from the Regions: VisPop and why local music matters

It can be argued that Cebu is not only the economic center of the Visayas region, but also its the artistic center.

Cebu is home to a vibrant local music and arts scene, which had gone quiet for most of the pandemic.



The Visayan Pop Music Festival (VisPop) is returning after an almost five-year hiatus.



The music festival is responsible for helping drive the popularity of Visayan-language music over the past decade.



What do organizers have in store for the return of VisPop? Where do they see the direction of the movement in the next decade?

Rappler speaks to the festival’s founder and award-winning Cebuano songwriter Jude Gitamondoc.

Tune in to watch the interview live at 7 pm, on Friday, July 29. – Rappler.com