[WATCH] Rappler Talk: How a visually impaired Bar passer from Sarangani defied odds

Despite the visual condition retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), Martsu Ressan Ladia successfully passed the Bar exams, becoming one of the 43 graduates from state-run Mindanao State University (MSU) in General Santos City.

The story of the man from Alabel, Sarangani province is nothing short of inspirational. Despite his condition, he faced challenges on his path that most 2023 Bar exam takers never encountered.

With adaptive tools made possible by technological advances tailored to his visual needs, he surmounted the hurdles of his visually demanding studies and tests. Ladia’s story is about the transformative impact of technology in leveling the playing field for persons with disabilities.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, Rappler’s Mindanao bureau head Herbie Gomez talks with Ladia about his triumph, which was made possible by his unwavering determination and a robust support system provided by friends, family, and mentors.

Watch the interview here on Friday, December 8, at 10 am or on Rappler’s YouTube and Facebook. – Rappler.com