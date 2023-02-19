Weather
Weather
PAGASA forecasts

LPA triggers more rain in much of Luzon, Visayas

Acor Arceo
LPA triggers more rain in much of Luzon, Visayas

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of February 19, 2023, 11 am.

PAGASA

The low pressure area is already in the vicinity of San Vicente, Northern Samar, says PAGASA on Sunday morning, February 19

MANILA, Philippines – Large portions of Luzon and the Visayas are seeing rain on Sunday, February 19, due to the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In an advisory issued at 11 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was already in the vicinity of San Vicente, Northern Samar, or 40 kilometers east of Masbate City, Masbate.

The LPA remains “less likely” to develop into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours, but it continues to trigger rain.

The following regions and provinces are affected on Sunday:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Aurora
  • Quezon
  • Bicol
  • Eastern Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
  • Metro Manila
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • rest of Cagayan Valley
  • rest of Calabarzon
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Bulacan
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • northern part of Palawan
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Antique
  • Iloilo
  • Guimaras

PAGASA advised affected areas to stay on alert for floods and landslides. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
More from Acor Arceo

weather disturbances