LPA triggers more rain in much of Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Large portions of Luzon and the Visayas are seeing rain on Sunday, February 19, due to the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
In an advisory issued at 11 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was already in the vicinity of San Vicente, Northern Samar, or 40 kilometers east of Masbate City, Masbate.
The LPA remains “less likely” to develop into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours, but it continues to trigger rain.
The following regions and provinces are affected on Sunday:
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Aurora
- Quezon
- Bicol
- Eastern Samar
- Northern Samar
- Samar
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Metro Manila
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- rest of Cagayan Valley
- rest of Calabarzon
- Nueva Ecija
- Bulacan
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- northern part of Palawan
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Antique
- Iloilo
- Guimaras
PAGASA advised affected areas to stay on alert for floods and landslides. – Rappler.com
