LPA triggers more rain in much of Luzon, Visayas

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of February 19, 2023, 11 am.

The low pressure area is already in the vicinity of San Vicente, Northern Samar, says PAGASA on Sunday morning, February 19

MANILA, Philippines – Large portions of Luzon and the Visayas are seeing rain on Sunday, February 19, due to the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In an advisory issued at 11 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was already in the vicinity of San Vicente, Northern Samar, or 40 kilometers east of Masbate City, Masbate.

The LPA remains “less likely” to develop into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours, but it continues to trigger rain.

The following regions and provinces are affected on Sunday:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Cagayan

Isabela

Aurora

Quezon

Bicol

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

Cordillera Administrative Region

rest of Cagayan Valley

rest of Calabarzon

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

northern part of Palawan

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

PAGASA advised affected areas to stay on alert for floods and landslides. – Rappler.com