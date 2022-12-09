Rain from LPA to persist in parts of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

Metro Manila is now among the areas seeing scattered rain from the low pressure area on Friday, December 9

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau advised the public to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, with more rain expected from the low pressure area (LPA) on Friday, December 9.

The LPA was located 245 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, on Friday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are hitting the following areas due to the LPA:

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol

Visayas

Caraga

Davao Region

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

The LPA may also develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours. If it does, it would be given the local name Rosal.

PAGASA expects one or two tropical cyclones to enter or form within the Philippine Area of Responsibility in December. The Philippines has had 17 in 2022, so far.

Aside from the LPA, PAGASA is monitoring the shear line, which has been affecting Northern Luzon. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will persist in these provinces for the rest of Friday:

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Cagayan

Isabela

Aurora

The shear line refers to the boundary where warm air and cold air meet. – Rappler.com