Acor Arceo
Shear line, LPA’s trough bringing rain to 7 regions

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of October 25, 2022, 11 pm.

PAGASA

The low pressure area could develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours, PAGASA says on Tuesday evening, October 25

MANILA, Philippines – The shear line and the trough of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility are expected to bring more rain to parts of the country on Wednesday, October 26.

The LPA was last spotted 990 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas on Tuesday evening, October 25.

It could develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 pm advisory on Tuesday.

The LPA’s trough or extension is affecting parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, while the shear line – the point where warm air and cold air converge – is affecting parts of Luzon.

PAGASA warned of rain in these regions:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
  • Metro Manila
  • Calabarzon
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
  • Central Luzon
  • Bicol
  • Eastern Visayas
  • Caraga
  • Davao Region

The affected areas must be on alert for floods and landslides.

If the LPA does become a tropical depression, it would be the Philippines’ 16th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the fourth for October.

Its local name would be Paeng. – Rappler.com

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
