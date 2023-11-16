PAGASA warns of ‘significant’ rain from shear line in parts of Philippines

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The shear line could bring a “significant amount” of rain to parts of the country until the weekend, the weather bureau warned on Thursday evening, November 16.
The shear line refers to the point where cold air from the northeast monsoon or amihan converges with warm air from the Pacific Ocean.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 pm advisory on Thursday that the following areas are facing the heaviest rain from the shear line in the next three days:
Thursday night, November 16, to Friday night, November 17
- 50-100 millimeters (mm): Leyte, Southern Leyte, Caraga, Davao Region
Friday night, November 17, to Saturday night, November 18
- 100-200 mm: Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands
- 50-100 mm: Sorsogon, Central Visayas, rest of Eastern Visayas, rest of Caraga
Saturday night, November 18, to Sunday night, November 19
- 100-200 mm: Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands
- 50-100 mm: Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, rest of Visayas, rest of Caraga, rest of Bicol
PAGASA advised affected areas to stay on alert for floods and landslides.
Earlier on Thursday, the weather bureau also said the northeast monsoon is causing light rain in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and parts of Calabarzon. There will be “no significant impact.”
PAGASA is also monitoring the low pressure area (LPA) that is set to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
The LPA was located 1,155 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao on Thursday afternoon.
It is also seen to trigger rain in the coming days. – Rappler.com
