WATCH: ‘Leila de Lima is free’ in videos

Here are videos from Rappler’s coverage of former senator Leila De Lima’s release that you shouldn’t miss

After being granted bail, embattled former senator Leila de Lima finally walked free from detention on Monday, November 13, after almost seven years, on Mond.

Following her release, De Lima had spent the next few days catching up on lost time with family and friends, fulfilling spiritual promises she had made to her devotions, and reminding the public that incarceration had not deterred her thirst for justice.

NOVEMBER 13, 2023

Leila de Lima’s lawyers and friends give the former senator hugs of comfort as she breaks down upon hearing the court’s decision to grant her bail of P300,000, on Monday, November 13. This decision sets in motion De Lima’s freedom after almost seven years in detention. Video courtesy of Atty. Jojo Garcia.

Ex-senator Leila De Lima thanks Marcos admin following bail grant

After she was granted bail on Monday, November 13, former senator Leila de Lima thanks the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for ‘respecting the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.’

After over six years in detention, former senator Leila De Lima freely leaves Camp Crame on Monday, November 13.

Former senator Leila De Lima holds her first press conference after a Muntinlupa court granted her bail on Monday, November 13. She left the Camp Crame detention center around 7 pm on Monday.

Asked about what she has to say to her persecutors in her first press conference following her release, former senator Leila De Lima says she has nothing to say to former president Rodrigo Duterte but ‘God forgive him and God bless him.’

Senator Risa Hontiveros to De Lima: ‘Of all of us [in the opposition] you bore the brunt of the worst attacks’

Senator Risa Hontiveros chokes up as she delivers a heartfelt message to former senator and colleague Leila de Lima at a press conference on Monday, November 13, following De Lima’s release on bail. Hontiveros calls De Lima’s release a ‘huge vindication for the opposition’ and adds she is happy to have the ex-senator back.

NOVEMBER 14, 2023

Leila de Lima, on her first day as a free woman, visits Manaoag church on Tuesday, November 14. De Lima says she’s fulfilling her promise to the Virgin Mary, because she asked her intercession for her release.

Mahigit pitong taon hinintay ni dating senadora Leila de Lima na matawag siya bilang isang taong malaya. Ang unang araw niya sa labas ng piitan, pinili niyang gamitin para pumunta sa simbahan ng Manaoag sa Pangasinan upang magpasalamat sa kanyang paglaya.

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

After almost seven years in detention, former senator Leila De Lima has an emotional homecoming to Iriga City. Rappler’s Lian Buan reports live from Camarines Sur.

Leila De Lima reunites with her mom, 91-year-old Norma De Lima, and gives her dollar bills as gift. Norma, who is suffering from dementia, has believed that De Lima was just in the United States all this time.

Emosyonal ang naging pag-uwi ni dating Senador Leila de Lima sa tahanan ng kanyang pamilya sa Iriga, Camarines Sur, at ang muling pagtatagpo nila ng kanyang ina. Batid din niya na kaakibat ng mahabang paglalakbay ay ang peligro sa kanyang buhay.

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

Leila de Lima and former VP Leni Robredo reunite in Naga City

Key opposition figures former vice president Leni Robredo and former senator Leila De Lima reunite in Naga City on Thursday, November 16.

— Rappler.com