Tropical Storm Agaton makes landfall in Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi) maintained its strength over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, a few hours after making landfall in Calicoan Island there.
Agaton hit Calicoan Island in Guiuan at 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
It has since been given the international name Megi.
The tropical storm is slowly moving west, and could keep moving over the coastal waters of Samar Island or make a second landfall in Leyte. It will generally remain in the Eastern Visayas area until early Tuesday, April 12.
Agaton continues to have maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.
PAGASA maintained its rainfall forecast for the tropical storm, warning of scattered to widespread floods and landslides in affected areas.
Sunday, April 10
Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain
- Eastern Visayas
- Dinagat Islands
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Surigao del Norte
- Agusan del Norte
- Bohol
- Cebu
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Romblon
- rest of Caraga
- Northern Mindanao
- rest of Visayas
Monday, April 11
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Eastern Visayas
- northern part of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
- rest of Visayas
- rest of Caraga
The same areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 am on Sunday.
Signal No. 2
Gale-force winds; minor to moderate threat to life and property
- southern part of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General MacArthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, Maydolong, Borongan City)
- southern part of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Santa Rita)
- northeastern part of Leyte (Babatngon, Tacloban City, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa)
- northern part of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)
Signal No. 1
Strong winds; minimal to minor threat to life and property
- rest of Eastern Samar
- rest of Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- rest of Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon) including Camotes Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- rest of Dinagat Islands
Agaton could turn east southeast or east by mid-Tuesday as it interacts with the incoming Tropical Storm Malakas, which remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
Malakas was located 1,570 kilometers east of Mindanao late Sunday morning. It slightly accelerated, moving northwest at 30 km/h from the previous 25 km/h.
It could enter PAR late Monday, April 11, or early Tuesday, and would be given the local name Basyang.
As of late Sunday morning, Malakas still had maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. But it is projected to strengthen into a typhoon by Monday morning, then reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h late Tuesday or early Wednesday, April 13.
Malakas or Basyang is not expected to directly affect the weather in the Philippines, but it will influence Agaton’s movement. As Malakas interacts with Agaton, the latter is projected to weaken into a remnant low and get absorbed by Malakas late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Malakas is also expected to leave PAR late Tuesday or early Wednesday after a brief stay inside the region.
Sea travel remains risky on Sunday.
Rough to very rough seas
Waves 2.8 to 5 meters high; conditions risky for most vessels
- seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2
Moderate to rough seas
Waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high; conditions risky for small vessels
- remaining seaboards of the Philippines
– Rappler.com