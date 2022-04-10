Tropical Storm Agaton makes landfall in Eastern Samar

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Tropical Storm Agaton inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Tropical Storm Malakas outside PAR, as of April 10, 2022, 11 am.

Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi) could keep moving over the coastal waters of Samar Island or make a second landfall in Leyte

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi) maintained its strength over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, a few hours after making landfall in Calicoan Island there.

Agaton hit Calicoan Island in Guiuan at 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It has since been given the international name Megi.

The tropical storm is slowly moving west, and could keep moving over the coastal waters of Samar Island or make a second landfall in Leyte. It will generally remain in the Eastern Visayas area until early Tuesday, April 12.

Agaton continues to have maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

PAGASA maintained its rainfall forecast for the tropical storm, warning of scattered to widespread floods and landslides in affected areas.

Sunday, April 10

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Bohol

Cebu

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Masbate

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes

Romblon

rest of Caraga

Northern Mindanao

rest of Visayas

Monday, April 11

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

northern part of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Masbate

Sorsogon

rest of Visayas

rest of Caraga

The same areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 am on Sunday.

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds; minor to moderate threat to life and property

southern part of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General MacArthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, Maydolong, Borongan City)

southern part of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Santa Rita)

northeastern part of Leyte (Babatngon, Tacloban City, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa)

northern part of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds; minimal to minor threat to life and property

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon) including Camotes Islands

Surigao del Norte

rest of Dinagat Islands

Agaton could turn east southeast or east by mid-Tuesday as it interacts with the incoming Tropical Storm Malakas, which remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Malakas was located 1,570 kilometers east of Mindanao late Sunday morning. It slightly accelerated, moving northwest at 30 km/h from the previous 25 km/h.

It could enter PAR late Monday, April 11, or early Tuesday, and would be given the local name Basyang.

As of late Sunday morning, Malakas still had maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. But it is projected to strengthen into a typhoon by Monday morning, then reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h late Tuesday or early Wednesday, April 13.

Malakas or Basyang is not expected to directly affect the weather in the Philippines, but it will influence Agaton’s movement. As Malakas interacts with Agaton, the latter is projected to weaken into a remnant low and get absorbed by Malakas late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Malakas is also expected to leave PAR late Tuesday or early Wednesday after a brief stay inside the region.

Sea travel remains risky on Sunday.

Rough to very rough seas

Waves 2.8 to 5 meters high; conditions risky for most vessels

seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2

Moderate to rough seas

Waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high; conditions risky for small vessels

remaining seaboards of the Philippines

