What we know so far: The shooting incident inside Ateneo

SHOOTING INCIDENT. Members of the police and the SOCO inspect the premises of the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City where a shooting incident that killed three people happened before graduation ceremonies of the Law School.

MANILA, Philippines – A day before the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Quezon City, a shooting incident inside the Ateneo de Manila University claimed the lives of at least three individuals, including the former mayor of Lamitan, Basilan, Rose Furigay.

Here’s what we know so far about the incident.

Who are the victims?

Furigay, who was among the casualties, was supposed to attend the graduation of her daughter, Hannah, when she was shot at around 3:30 pm on Sunday, July 24. Furigay sustained gunshot wounds in her head and chest.

Aside from Furigay, her long-time aide, Victor George Capistrano was also shot and died on the scene. Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala also died, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brigadier General Remus Medina said during his briefing on Sunday.

Hannah was also wounded in the incident and was immediately brought to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center. Medina said she is currently in stable condition.

Suspect Chao Tiao Yumol was also injured and sustained a gunshot wound. The police said they are still determining who shot the suspect.

The police recovered bullets and two guns – one with a silencer. Medina said Yumol used the gun with a silencer in killing the victims.

Yumol and his motive

Yumol, 38 years old, is a general practitioner doctor and a native of Lamitan City. The police said the doctor has personal motives for killing Furigay.

“Initially, sa pagtatanong namin sa kanya, meron na silang long history ng away sa Lamitan, Basilan. So according to them, eh nagpapalitan na sila ng kaso. Itong si doktor naman ay laging nape-pressure sa pamilya ng Furigay. So lumalabas, personal ang away nila,” Medina said during his briefing.

(Initially, based on our interrogation of the suspect, they have a long history of conflict in Lamitan, Basilan. According to them, they filed cases against each other. The doctor was always pressured by the Furigay family. So it turned out that they had a personal conflict.)

Medina said Furigay filed 76 counts of cyber libel against Yumol, which temporarily prevented the suspect from practicing medicine, according to the police. The suspect was detained for his libel cases, but was able to post bail, Medina added.

According to the QCPD director, Yumol also alleged that Furigay had a history of corruption: “May ina-allege din si Doctor Yumol na katiwalian ng mayor. According to him, iyon po ang mga ina–allege niya, that is now subject for verification (Doctor Yumol is also alleging that the slain mayor was involved in corruption. According to him, that is what he is alleging, that is now subject for verification).”

The suspect is currently in the custody of the QCPD and undergoing custodial investigation.

How did the suspect execute his plan?

Yumol executed his assassination plot against Furigay by himself, according to Medina. Based on the suspect’s account, he rented a transport network vehicle service and went inside the university – he was able to carry his gun despite the gun ban in Metro Manila for Marcos Jr.’s SONA.

He blended with the crowd and waited for the family inside the campus. When Yumol spotted the former mayor, he immediately shot Furigay.

Medina said: “Pagpasok ng biktima, ‘yon sinalubong na niya ng putok. And then may guard na naging casualty din, ‘yong security guard natin. And then ‘yong Capistrano nabaril din niya.” (When the victim entered, the suspect immediately fired gunshots. And then there was also a guard who was a casualty. And then he also shot Capistrano.)

Medina did not say where Jeneven Bandiala, the guard in one of the Ateneo gates, was shot. It was only Capistrano’s body that was seen in front of the Arete building inside the university.

“Pagkatapos niyang gawin ang krimen, nag-commandeer siya ng sasakyan na hindi sa kanya. ‘Yon ang ginamit niya as getaway vehicle. Sa loob ng Ateneo siya nakakuha ng sasakyan.… [Nag-drive siya] hanggang Aurora Boulevard, lumiko siya sa Aurora. Ayun nakuha na natin agad at meron tayong dragnet operation kaagad,” the QCPD director said.

(After he committed the crime, he commandeered a vehicle, which he did not own. He used that as his getaway vehicle. He got the vehicle inside Ateneo…. [He drove] until Aurora Boulevard, he turned into Aurora. There we immediately arrested him because we had a dragnet operation.) – Rappler.com