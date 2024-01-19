FULL TEXT: Sandiganbayan decision on Jinggoy Estrada’s plunder case

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JINGGOY ESTRADA. Senator Jinggoy Estrada meets the media after attending a promulgation hearing at the Sandiganbayan on January 19. 2024. He was acquitted of plunder but convicted of bribery charges in connection with the pork barrel scam.

It is a unanimous decision by the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division

MANILA, Philippines – The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on Friday, January 19, acquitted Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder, but convicted him of three counts of bribery in the pork barrel scam.

Estrada was convicted of one count of direct bribery and two counts of indirect bribery, which carry a sentence of 8 to 9 years and 2 to 3 years, respectively. He was also ordered to pay a P3-million fine.

Here’s the full text of the decision of the Fifth Division of the Sandiganbayan unanimously concurred in by Associate Justice Rafael Lagos, Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega, and Associate Justice Maryann Corpus-Mañalac.

Sandiganbayan Decision on Jinggoy Estrada plunder/bribery by Lian Buan on Scribd

