FACT CHECK: DSWD has no Noche Buena giveaways

The Department of Social Welfare and Development says it doesn’t have a program distributing Christmas gift packages for people providing their personal information through a fake link

CLAIM: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) posted a registration link for the distribution of Noche Buena gift packages.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A Facebook page named “DSWD educational cash assistance” posted the claim on October 6. The post has so far garnered 36,000 reactions, 18,000 comments, and 2,100 shares.

The post asks the public to send their personal information – such as name, age, address, and phone number – through a registration link to avail themselves of the giveaway.

The post also includes a photo of the supposed gift package, showing pasta, spaghetti sauce, sandwich spread, canned milk, and other food items placed in a bucket.

In another post, the Facebook page shared a list of individuals supposedly slated to receive the Christmas food baskets.

The facts: In a post on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, October 10, the DSWD said it does not give away Noche Buena packages.

“Ang DSWD ay walang anumang programa na namimigay ng Noche Buena Package. Hindi rin ito nagpo-post ng registration link sa social media para sa mga gustong huming ng tulong sa ahensya,” the department said.

(The DSWD has no program for the distribution of Noche Buena packages. It also does not post any registration links on social media for those seeking assistance from the agency.)

The department added that the Facebook page that made the claim is fake and not affiliated with the agency.

The DSWD advised the public to exercise caution and to verify the information they consume online.

For official updates on DSWD programs and services, refer to the agency’s official website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube accounts. – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

