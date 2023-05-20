FACT CHECK: DSWD does not provide cash assistance for completing SIM card registration

The Department of Social Welfare and Development also says it does not have any Facebook post that collects personal information from registrants in exchange for cash assistance

Claim: Filipinos who have registered their SIM cards will receive P5,000 in cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim was posted by a Facebook page named “DSWD 4ps Update” on May 4. It has been reposted by multiple accounts on a Facebook group named “Sim Card Registration 2023” with 325,639 members.

The post instructs registrants to message the Facebook page to avail of the cash assistance.

The facts: In an email to Rappler, DSWD clarified that it neither collects personal information nor provides cash assistance to those who have completed SIM card registration.

“We would like to inform you that the Department has no Facebook post that collects personal information from registrants in exchange for cash assistance. Likewise, there is also no announcement or press release issued by the Department stating that assistance or “ayuda” amounting to P5,000 will be given to Filipino citizens in exchange for SIM card registration,” the agency said.

VERA Files earlier flagged the “DSWD 4ps Update” as a fake page. In March, the DSWD released an advisory warning the public against posts offering cash assistance that purport to be from the agency.

To avoid getting misled by fake pages, visit the DSWD's official website and official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

