All PH presidents in the past 19 years were invited to the White House

Only former president Rodrigo Duterte declined an invitation to the White House

Claim: United States President Joe Biden inviting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the White House is the first time in 19 years that a US president invited a Philippine president to the White House.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 1,600 likes, 162 comments, and 51,017 views as of writing.

All were invited: According to the United States Office of the Historian, all Philippine presidents after the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution were invited to the White House by US presidents during their time in office.

Former president Corazon Aquino, invited by then-US president George H.W. Bush, visited the White House on November 8, 1989. Former president Fidel V. Ramos, invited by then-US president Bill Clinton, visited the White House on April 10, 1998.

Ex-president Joseph “Erap” Estrada, also invited by Clinton, visited the White House on July 26, 2000. Then-president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, invited by former US president George W. Bush, visited the White House twice during her nine-year term – on May 19, 2003 and on June 24, 2008.

Former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, invited by then-US president Barack Obama, visited the White House for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office on June 8, 2012.

Declined invitation: Former president Rodrigo Duterte is the only Philippine commander-in-chief to decline an invitation to the official residence of the president of the United States.

Duterte declined former US president Donald Trump’s invitation for him to go to Washington DC, in 2017. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.