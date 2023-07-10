FACT CHECK: Boying Remulla is still DOJ secretary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Marcoleta has not replaced Remulla as justice secretary. False claims about his supposed dismissal circulated following his son’s arrest in 2022.

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed SAGIP party-list representative Rodante Marcoleta as the new justice secretary, replacing Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a YouTube video posted on July 9, which has gained 38,864 views and 1,400 likes from a channel with 17,800 subscribers.

The video is titled: “HALA! PRES MARCOS TINULDOKAN NA SOJ REMULLA PAPALITAN NA NI MARCOLETA! CATAPANG NA-SHOCKED”

(Wow! President Marcos has replaced SOJ [Secretary of Justice] Remulla with Marcoleta! Catapang shocked.)

The bottom line: Remulla remains the current head of the Department of Justice (DOJ). Neither the DOJ nor Marcos has made any announcement stating that Remulla has been dismissed or will be replaced by Marcoleta. There are also no news reports about the supposed appointment.

Previous false claims: Rappler and other fact-checking groups have already belied similar claims several times. In December 2022, VERA Files published a fact check disproving claims of Remulla’s removal from office, while Rappler debunked a claim that lawyer Harry Roque was set to replace the justice secretary.

These claims circulated, following calls for Remulla to step down after his son was arrested in an anti-drug operation in October 2022. Marcos himself has opposed these resignation calls, saying there was “no basis” for Remulla to resign.

In May 2022, FactRakers published a fact-check article debunking claims circulating on Facebook about Marcoleta’s appointment as justice secretary. This came a few days before Remulla was nominated by the President to join his Cabinet.

Unrelated footage: The footage of Marcos shown in the YouTube video also does not provide proof of the President ordering Remulla’s dismissal. The clip was taken from an RTVM video showing Marcos answering media questions about the military modernization plan, the Philippines’ employment rate, and the tourism department’s “Love the Philippines” fiasco. No mentions of Remulla nor Marcoleta were made. – Kyle Marcelino/Rappler.com

Kyle Marcelino is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

