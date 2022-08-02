Calamansi and Snowbear cannot cure cough and cold

There is no scientific evidence that backs the effectiveness of the calamansi and Snowbear mixture as a cure for cough and cold

Claim: A drink consisting of a mixture of calamansi and menthol candy Snowbear cures cough and cold.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 2,800 reactions, 1,300 comments, and 15,000 shares on Facebook, as of writing.

The bottom line: There is no scientific evidence that backs the effectiveness of a calamansi and Snowbear mixture in curing cough and cold. There is also no cure for the common cold.

What the experts say: According to Dr. Adam Smith, an Australia-based doctor and YouTube vlogger popularly known as Doc Adam, the reason why the menthol candy Snowbear seems to work is that it acts as a lozenge that soothes the itchiness of the throat. However, Smith says that the effect of Snowbear does not mean it cures cough and cold.

This is supported by the health website Healthline, which says that the lozenges help curb the reflex that makes a person cough. Healthline also adds that menthol, an ingredient of Snowbear, helps cool the passageway and soothes the throat.

No single cure for cough: According to Cleveland Clinic, there is no single cure for cough and its treatment depends on what is causing it. It is best to consult a doctor to know which medication should be used.

Vitamin C is also not a cure for cold and cough: The National Institute of Health, Cleveland Clinic, and Healthline said the claim that vitamin C can cure cold and cough lacks evidence. A study said that a trial on the effects of vitamin C showed that it reduced the duration of colds although the same study also noted that other therapeutic trials were not able to replicate the results.

What you should do to recover from cold: According to Dr. Donald Ford of Cleveland Clinic, the best way to recover from a cold is to drink plenty of fluids and to rest.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.