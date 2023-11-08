One in a melon! Get 5 kilos of melons for P499 from Nueva Ecija farmers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This deal is as sweet as the melons!

MANILA, Philippines – Socio-agricultural enterprise Rural Rising (RuRi) needs your help once again! This time, they’re holding a group buy for basal (first-of-the-season) sweet melons harvested by their farmers based in Nueva Ecija.

On Facebook, RuRi posted their call for Batch 3’s group order on Wednesday, November 9. Buyers can get 5 kilos of sweet melons for only P499.

“Right now, our truck is loading 1.5 tons of melons. Once it reaches and unloads in RuRi North tonight, it shall turn around for another load. The drivers say that they will do a night trip and sleep in a bahay kubo at the farm when they get there,” RuRi wrote.

Batch 1 customers have been raving about the quality of the sweet melons.

“They are really perfectly sweet and juicy. It could quench your thirst, perfect for the hot weather we have been having lately. Worth the wait, so thank you for tirelessly doing what you do, giving us consumers quality produce and giving hope to our farmers one rescue buy at a time,” one customer wrote.

As of writing, over 300 stocks are still available for ordering. Orders can be made via the RuRi website directly. The social enterprise also has a Viber group for faster updates. The melons can be picked up at the following locations:

RURI CENTRAL – G/F Tower 1, Avida Towers Centera, EDSA cor. Reliance Street, Mandaluyong

RURI NORTH – 22 Congressional Avenue, Project 8, Quezon City

RURI SOUTH – Old Transport Terminal Bldg., Alabang Town Center, Theater Dr., Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa

Dispatch dates for this produce batch have yet to be announced.

Rural Rising “harnesses the full potential of agriculture to support the country’s food security” through facilitating rescue and group buys for the produce of farmers across the country, including those from Pampanga, Pangasinan, Isabela, Benguet, and more. – Rappler.com