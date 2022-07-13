FALSE: Crystalix restores eyesight

At a glance

Claim: Crystalix restores eyesight.

FALSE The facts: Crystalix is not a registered product in the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA released a public health warning against the purchase and consumption of Crystalix in 2021. Raffy Tulfo denied the claim that he endorses Crystalix.

A post on July 8, by the Facebook page “R Media” claims that a drug named Crystalix restores eyesight. The post also claims that broadcast journalist and Senator Raffy Tulfo endorses Crystalix in his show, Raffy Tulfo in Action. Tulfo denied in a Facebook post that he endorsed Crystalix.

Crystalix is not registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not on its list of approved food and drug products. The FDA also warned healthcare professionals and the general public not to purchase and consume Crystalix.

The FDA explained that it issued the warning because Crystalix, along with certain other unregistered products, did not go through the evaluation process of the agency. This means FDA is unable to assure the quality of Crystalix and to determine if it is safe for consumption. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



