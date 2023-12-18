FACT CHECK: Doc Willie Ong doesn’t endorse Lung Gold Milk

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The ad uses a clip from a video that Ong uploaded on his YouTube channel on April 8, 2021. Ong does not promote or mention Lung Gold Milk in the original video.

Claim: Cardiologist and online health personality Dr. Willie Ong, also known as Doc Willie, endorses Lung Gold Milk which claims to treat lung complications such as pneumonia.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook video was seen by over 951,000 users and has over 11,000 reactions and 3,300 comments as of writing.

The video showed an excerpt of Ong talking about how to strengthen the lungs. The clip was bordered by text and images advertising Lung Gold Milk to make it seem that Ong endorses the product.

The facts: The clip used in the misleading Facebook video was originally published on Ong’s official YouTube channel on April 8, 2021. In the original video, Ong only tackled tips on how to strengthen the lungs, citing exercise and the need for a healthy diet. He didn’t mention Lung Gold Milk or any product in the original video.

Ong also told Rappler in an email that the only product he and his wife Liza endorse is Birch Tree Advance, a nutritional milk for seniors.

Not FDA registered: Lung Gold Milk is also missing from the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved food and drug products.

Previous false claims: Rappler has fact-checked similar claims about products using Ong in false endorsements:

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

