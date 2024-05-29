FACT CHECK: Eye ‘cure’ ad uses AI-manipulated news report

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The ad edited the original video’s audio and added a chyron to make it seem that the news report was about the supposed eye treatment

Claim: GMA News reported on an eye treatment that promises to cure eye conditions.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post has over 3,100 reactions and 350 comments as of writing.

GMA Integrated News reporter Katrina Son can be seen in the video talking about an alleged doctor who discovered a new eye procedure to effectively and quickly cure eye conditions.

Facts: The supposed news report is AI-manipulated. Sensity, a web-based tool for detecting AI, found the video “suspicious” with an 83.6% confidence level.

Sensity noted that a high confidence level means that the content has “definite signals of AI generation or manipulation.” The Netherlands-based company also said that the minimum confidence for their detector is 50%.

AI-manipulated report: The ad used a GMA News report and manipulated it to advertise their eye treatment. In the original video, posted on the GMA Integrated News YouTube page on March 27, 2024, Son reported about passengers in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport who were stranded during the Holy Week.

The ad used a clip taken from the 3:04 to 3:26 mark of the original video that shows Son doing her outro for the report. Unlike the ad, the original video doesn’t have a chyron with text that reads: “Ophthalmologist: Gagamutin ko ang iyong mga mata sa loob ng 72 oras!” (Ophthalmologist: I will cure your eyes in just 72 hours!)

The audio of the ad was also changed, removing Son’s outro spiel.

Similar claims: AI tools are increasingly being used to create fake content, often featuring prominent individuals, to spread disinformation. A January 2024 World Economic Forum report flagged AI-powered misinformation and disinformation as the world’s biggest short-term threat.

Rappler has debunked similar claims that used AI-manipulated clips of other news reporters and TV shows:

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

