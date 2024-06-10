FACT CHECK: Jessica Soho ad for cyst and tumor ‘cure’ is AI-generated

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The video, which shows the news anchor seemingly promoting a set of herbal remedies, has been flagged by an AI detection tool as ‘suspicious’ with a 96.4% confidence level

Claim: Veteran journalist Jessica Soho is endorsing a set of herbal remedies that can treat cysts and tumors.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook ad containing the claim has accumulated 2,500 reactions, 3,000 comments, and 220 shares as of writing.

It was posted by the page “Authentic Bitoon Products by Bryels,” which advertises the “Bryel’s Care Herbal Set” as a natural solution for dissolving cysts and tumors associated with hypothyroidism, lipoma, goiter, and cancer. The supposed herbal remedy, which includes herbal oil, ointment, and soap, also purports to cure gallstones, arthritis, rheumatism, boils, myoma, and allergies.

The ad shows Soho seemingly promoting the set and providing instructions for its use.

The facts: The video ad has been flagged as “suspicious” by Sensity, a web-based AI detection tool, with a 96.4% confidence level. Sensity stated that a “high confidence” score signifies clear indications of AI creation or manipulation, with the tool’s minimum confidence threshold set at 50%.

The video also shows inconsistencies in Soho’s facial and body movements, as well as noticeable fluctuations in her voice and intonation. These irregularities suggest that the video is AI-generated or is considered a deepfake, making her endorsement of the product fake.

Not FDA-certified: Bryel’s Enterprises is registered as a cosmetic trader in the database of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has an array of products registered with a Certificate of Product Notification, but this list does not include Bitoon Herbal Set supposedly promoted by Soho.

The FDA previously issued warnings against unauthorized products under the same brand name, such as a scar remover cream, a tomato serum, and a whitening body lotion.

Herbal remedies: No universally accredited herbal ointment has been scientifically proven to remove cysts or cancerous tumors and bumps. Although certain ointments and creams are used to minimize the size or relieve discomfort caused by cysts or bumps, doctors highly recommend that people seek medical care.

Medical experts have also cautioned against the use of herbal products promoted as a cure-for-all medicine. (FAST FACTS: What herbal medicines are being promoted by DOH?)

– Jerry Yubal Jr./Rappler.com

Jerry Yubal Jr. is a graduate of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship Program of Rappler and the Journalism for Nation Building Foundation. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

