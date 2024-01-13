FACT CHECK: Post on teacher job openings not from DepEd

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Department of Education says legitimate information on job vacancies is posted only on its official website and social media accounts

Claim: The Department of Education (DepEd) posted a job advertisement for teaching and non-teaching positions for school year 2024-2025.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post was published by the page, “PRC News Update,” which has 4,500 followers. It has garnered 1,100 reactions, 953 comments, and 8,000 shares as of writing.

The Facebook post claimed that DepEd is hiring 5,000 elementary and high school teachers and 10,000 non-teaching personnel. The post contains a supposed registration link for interested applicants.

The facts: The post advertising supposed job opportunities with DepEd is fake. A closer look at the application link shows that it redirects to a blog site, not the official DepEd website.

In a phone call with Rappler on January 11, a representative of the DepEd central office’s public assistance unit denied the claim, saying that each DepEd division office directly manages the hiring of its teachers and personnel.

“Ang announcement po kasi ng [job openings] natin is per division. Kanya-kanyang hiring po kasi ‘yan kung may open,” the representative said.

(The announcement of [job openings] is [done] per division [office]. It’s up to each division to hire personnel if there is a vacancy.)

Vacancies in the DepEd central office can be found here. Job opportunities in other DepEd division offices are posted on their respective social media accounts.

DepEd also said that announcements are only posted on its official website and social media pages, and that information posted by third-party accounts is not reliable.

Fact-checked: Rappler has published multiple fact checks on fake hiring posts supposedly from government offices:

Similarly, claims on fake application links for scholarships, financial aid, and raffles have been debunked too. These fake links typically require users to provide personal information, putting them at risk of phishing or having their sensitive details stolen. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

Official accounts: For official updates on DepEd programs and services, refer to its official website, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. – Trisha Nabor/Rappler.com

Trisha Nabor is a Rappler Intern. She is a fourth year Journalism student at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Sta. Mesa Manila.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.