FALSE: Glufarelin milk treats diabetes by completely controlling blood sugar levels

Glufarelin milk is not on the list of approved food and drug products of the Philippine Food and Drug Administration

Claim: Glufarelin milk treats diabetes by completely controlling blood sugar levels.

FALSE The facts: Glufarelin milk is not a registered product in the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There is no single cure for diabetes. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) says that diabetes can only be managed through a combination of a healthy diet and exercise. Aside from a healthy diet and active lifestyle, the US CDC recommends not skipping meals and choosing low-calorie and low-sugar foods to control blood sugar levels.

A post on July 5, by the Facebook page “Glufarelin – Colostrum treating diabetes number 1 in the world” claims that Glufarelin milk treats diabetes by completely controlling blood sugar levels.

This is false.



Glufarelin milk is not registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not on its list of approved food and drug products.

There is no single cure for diabetes. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), diabetes can only be managed through a combination of a healthy diet, an active lifestyle, insulin, injectable medications, or oral diabetes medicines.

To control blood sugar levels, the US CDC recommends a combination of a healthy diet and an active lifestyle. The agency also recommends not skipping meals and choosing low-calorie and low-sugar foods. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



