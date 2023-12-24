FACT CHECK: Janno Gibbs not involved in death of father Ronaldo Valdez

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The singer-comedian was in Canada at the time his father died

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of self-harm.

Claim: Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez, who passed away last December 17, was killed by his son, singer-comedian Janno Gibbs, due to an alleged inheritance feud.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook video bearing the claim was posted on December 22 and has over 82,000 views as of writing.

The title of the video reads: “Lagot na! Melissa Gibbs nagsumbong sa NBI dahil sa ginawang pagpatay ni Janno Gibbs sa ama!” (In trouble! Melissa Gibbs told the NBI that Janno Gibbs killed his father!)

The facts: Posts from Gibbs’ official Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts show that he was in Canada at the time his father passed on December 17. The singer had shows in Red Deer on December 2, Calgary on December 3, and Lloydminster on December 8.

A day before Valdez’s death, Gibbs posted a video showing that he was in Canada. On December 18, Gibbs posted a statement on Instagram confirming his father’s passing and requesting prayers and privacy for the family.

Valdez’s passing: The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) confirmed Valdez’s death on December 17. The veteran film and television actor, who was known for playing imposing patriarch roles, was 76 years old. (READ: Ronaldo Valdez showered with tributes from celebrities: ‘A treasure in the PH movie industry’)

According to a report by PEP.ph, the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit said on December 18 that Valdez had been found with a gunshot wound on his right temple. Investigation is still ongoing.

Following the circulation of a video showing the retrieval of the actor’s body from his Quezon City home, two policemen have been dismissed from the QCPD and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has ordered a probe into the video leak. (READ: 2 QCPD policemen, 1 station chief dismissed for circulation of video of late actor Ronaldo Valdez) – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.