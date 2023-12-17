Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez dies at 76

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran film and television actor Ronaldo Valdez died on Sunday, December 17. The Quezon City Police District confirmed his passing, according to an ABS-CBN report. The cause of death has yet to be disclosed. He was 76 years old.

Valdez was the father of singer-comedian Janno Gibbs and singer-actress Melissa Gibbs.

He was known for playing imposing patriarch roles. He has starred in films such as Cedie, The Flor Contemplacion Story, and Seven Sundays, as well as series such as Mula Sa Puso, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, and I Love Betty La Fea. One of his most recent projects was the KathNiel series 2 Good 2 Be True.

He also played the first Filipino Colonel Sanders in Kentucky Fried Chicken advertisements. In 2015, he was feted the Golden Screen TV Awards’ Helen Vela Lifetime Achievement Award for Drama. – Rappler.com