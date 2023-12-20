2 QCPD policemen, 1 station chief dismissed for circulation of video of late actor Ronaldo Valdez

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) A station chief is fired alongside the two policemen, and QC Mayor Joy Belmonte orders a probe into all QCPD personnel involved

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of self-harm.

MANILA, Philippines – Two policemen involved in the circulation of a video of Ronaldo Valdez have been dismissed from their posts at the Quezon City Police Department (QCPD), ABS-CBN News reported on Wednesday, December 20.

A QCPD station chief was also fired alongside the two policemen “under the doctrine of commander responsibility,” QCPD Director Brigadier General Red Maranan told INQUIRER.net.

The video, which had gone viral on social media, showed the retrieval of Valdez’s bloodied body from his Quezon City home. The actor’s death was confirmed by the QCPD on December 17.

According to a report by PEP.ph, the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit said on December 18 that the veteran actor had been found with a gunshot wound on his right temple. Investigation is still ongoing.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte orders probe into video leak

In the late afternoon of December 20, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte issued a statement ordering Maranan to conduct an investigation into all QCPD personnel involved in the leaked video. Belmonte called for a thorough review of emergency response protocols.

Statement of Mayor Joy Belmonte



Labis na ikinalulungkot ng buong Lungsod Quezon ang pagkamatay ng magaling at beteranong aktor na si Ronaldo Valdez. pic.twitter.com/VsONzlw3Vq — Quezon City Government (@QCGov) December 20, 2023

“Police procedures including evidence collection should be meticulously recorded without violating the principles of trust, professionalism, and confidentiality that our law enforcers should uphold,” she wrote.

Belmonte also asked all Quezon City residents to refrain from sharing the video as a sign of respect to the deceased actor and his grieving family.

“It is highly distasteful for anyone to use the sad and unfortunate demise of an individual to gain social media mileage and popularity,” the mayor added.

Valdez’s manager Jamela Santos had also expressed her anger over the circulation of the video, asking her followers if they could help her raise the concern to the National Bureau of Investigation.

“[How can] people be so cruel? I can’t believe it! Ano, para makascoop kayo? Para mag-trending kayo? How can you [stoop] so low? Mga walang respeto!” Santos wrote on Facebook.

(How can people be so cruel? I can’t believe it! What, so you can get a scoop? So you could trend? How can you stoop so low? You people have no respect!)

Valdez was an acclaimed Filipino actor known for his roles in the films and TV series Cedie, Ikaw Lamang, Ang Munting Paraiso, Karma, Seven Sundays, and 2 Good 2 Be True, among others. In 2017, he was also dubbed KFC’s first Filipino colonel.

He is survived by his son singer-comedian Janno Gibbs, his daughter singer-actress Melissa Gibbs, and his wife Marife Gibbs. He was 76. – Rappler.com