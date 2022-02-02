FALSE: Kabataan Partylist nominee behind assassination threat vs Marcos Jr.

Kabataan Partylist 3rd nominee Jandeil Roperos denies she is behind the TikTok account that made such comment

Claim: Kabataan Partylist’s third nominee Jandeil Roperos is the person behind the account that threatened to assassinate presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in a comment on a TikTok video.

Kabataan Partylist’s third nominee Jandeil Roperos is the person behind the account that threatened to assassinate presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in a comment on a TikTok video. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: Roperos posted a video on TikTok, using her actual account, to deny the accusation.

Roperos posted a video on TikTok, using her actual account, to deny the accusation. Why we fact-checked this: Facebook user “Snor Lax” claimed that Roperos was the Tiktok user @ljluna7, who made the assassination threat against Marcos.

Facebook user “Snor Lax” shared a screenshot of a TikTok video by username @joiedevivre420, and claimed that another TikTok user, @ljluna7, made a comment, revealing an assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

According to “Snor Lax,” the person behind @ljluna7 was Kabataan Partylist’s third nominee in the 2022 elections, Jandeil Roperos.

A series of screenshots from social media platforms TikTok and Facebook tagging Roperos was posted by “Snor Lax” on January 30 with the caption: “Yown… Paktay kang bata ka tiktok now iyak later .” (Look, you’re dead, making daring statements on TikTok now, but will cry in regret later.)

The comments made by TikTok user @ljluna7, as shown in the screenshots, said: “Nagmemeeting kami araw araw para paghandaang ipa aasasinate namin si BBM humanda kayo (We’re having meetings every day to prepare to assassinate BBM, brace yourselves),” and “Joie ipapatay namin si BBM pag election na mismo (Joie we will have BBM killed on election day itself).”

The post reached 294 reactions, 100 comments, and 494 shares as of writing.

The claim that Roperos is the person behind the comment under Tiktok user @ljluna7 is false.

Roperos posted a video on her actual TikTok account, denying the link and accusation.

“Wala po akong kinalaman doon at ang Kabataan Partylist. For 20 years, kami sa Kabataan Partylist ang plot na nailunsad namin ay ipaglaban ang free education law, tutulan ang mandatory ROTC, isulong ang safe resumption of physical classes, at marami pang iba,” she said.

(I don’t have anything to do with that, and neither does Kabataan Partylist. For 20 years, the plot that Kabataan Partylist had launched was to fight for the free education law, oppose mandatory ROTC, push for the safe resumption of physical classes, and many others.)

Roperos ended her video message with a birthday wish and said, in obvious reference to issues associated with Marcos Jr.: “Sana managot ang lahat ng lumabag sa batas, magpakita or humarap sa publiko nang patas, magpakita sa imbestigasyon, magbayad ng tamang tax, at isauli ang mga nakaw na yaman.”

(Hopefully all who violate the law will be held accountable, show up and face the public in a fair manner, cooperate in investigations, pay the proper tax, and return stolen wealth.)

TikTok Philippines has already permanently banned the said user @ljluna7. – Joann Manabat/Rappler.com

Joann Manabat is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor.

