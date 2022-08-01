Kokando ‘pink pill’ is not for weight loss

Beauluck A, more popularly known as the 'Kokando pink pill,' contains the main ingredient bisacodyl, which is used to treat constipation. It is not for weight loss purposes.

Claim: Kokando ‘pink pill’ is an effective weight loss pill.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Since 2019, the “Kokando pink pill” has been sold online and many posts on Facebook and videos on YouTube have been supporting its “effective weight loss” claim.

The bottomline: Kokando Pharmaceutical Company sells an anti-constipation medicine called Beauluck A or what the public knows as the “Kokando pink pill.” Beauluck A contains the main ingredient bisacodyl, which is a drug ingredient to treat constipation. It is not for weight loss purposes.

What the health expert says: Bisacodyl is a laxative used to treat constipation, “a condition caused by infrequent, painful or difficult bowel movements.” Using a laxative for weight loss may just provide temporary results, pulling more water from the body for the stool to absorb it. Hence, this results in just a temporary loss of water weight.

Health Consequences: The consumption of a laxative without constipation symptoms may cause side effects such as diarrhea, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, or unusual weight loss. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, laxative abuse can pose some serious health risks. It can disturb the balance of electrolytes and minerals in the body that helps in the function of nerves and muscles, including the colon and the heart. It can also cause severe dehydration.

What the government says: In a 2019 advisory from the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency warned the public that consuming this product can pose health risks. The FDA also said that they cannot assure the quality and safety of this product as it did not go through their evaluation process. – Erick Prynze Sazon/Rappler.com



