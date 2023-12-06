FACT CHECK: Link to P7,000 SM Supermall Christmas gift is fake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The online link entices users to share personal details that may be used for phishing and other fraudulent activities

Claim: SM Supermalls is giving away a P7,000 Christmas gift for users who will fill out an online questionnaire.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The questionnaire link has been circulating via Facebook Messenger, enticing users to share personal details that may be used for phishing and other fraudulent activities.

After completing the questionnaire, users are instructed to send their personal information – such as name, age, address, and phone number – for a chance to receive the P7,000 Christmas gift.

The bottom line: The website that offers the supposed Christmas gift is fake. The official website of SM Supermalls is www.smsupermalls.com.

On closer look, the fraudulent website’s address contains only a series of characters and numbers without any mention of the shopping mall chain. This suggests that the link leads to a phishing or scam website that seeks to steal sensitive user data. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

No official announcement: There are no announcements from the SM Supermalls website or their official Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts about the supposed online questionnaire and cash gift.

Previous fact checks: Rappler has debunked claims from dubious websites claiming to offer giveaways from various brands and companies:

– Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com

Owenh Jake Toledo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.