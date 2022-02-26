FALSE: Cebu Pacific gives cash gift for its 25th anniversary celebration

The airline celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021 with a 3-day sale. There are no posts from Cebu Pacific Air’s official website and Facebook page about giving out cash gifts for its anniversary in 2022.

Claim: Cebu Pacific Air gives out cash gifts worth P7,000 for its 25th anniversary celebration.

FALSE The facts: There are no posts or announcements on Cebu Pacific Air’s official Facebook page and website about a cash gift for answering a questionnaire. The airline celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021.

A link circulating on Facebook and Facebook Messenger claims that Cebu Pacific Air is giving out cash gifts worth P7,000 for its 25th anniversary celebration.

The link redirects the user to a website that shows a line saying, “Cebu Pacific Air Aviation 25th Anniversary Gift! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get 7000 Peso.”

The website also shows a large picture of Cebu Pacific Air staff. The logo of the airline can also be found on the upper left side of the website.

This claim is false.

The website where users are redirected upon clicking the link is fake and is pretending to be the website of Cebu Pacific Air.

The official website and Facebook page of Cebu Pacific Air do not have any posts or announcements regarding a cash gift of any amount that will be given for its anniversary celebration.

Cebu Pacific Air celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021 with a three-day “Piso” sale. The tickets bought during that sale were only valid from June 1 to December 31, 2021. The airline did not give any cash gifts in the said promo.

Rappler has previously debunked scams on social media that mentioned brands like the multinational beverage company The Coca-Cola Company, luxury watch brand Rolex, and e-commerce giant Amazon.

For information about Cebu Pacific Air’s official programs and activities, refer to its official Facebook pages and official websites. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

