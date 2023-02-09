FACT CHECK: Marcos made no mention of ‘Fuji Bank account’ in departure speech

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave details of the scheduled events for his official working visit to Japan. It did not include the Fuji Bank account of his father.

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will allegedly open the Fuji Bank account of his father, former president Ferdinand E. Marcos, during his official working visit to Japan. The video shows a clip of Marcos giving his departure statement before heading to Japan.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 28,000 views as of writing.

No mention in speech: The transcript of Marcos’ statement prior to his departure for his official visit to Japan shows that the President made no mention of a Fuji Bank account anywhere in his speech.

Not on the agenda: Marcos said in his departure statement that he would discuss priority areas such as agriculture, renewable energy, digital transformation, infrastructure, defense, and security with the Japanese government.

He also said that an audience with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako has been scheduled for his visit.

Marcos also met Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Thursday, February 9 – a meeting that he also mentioned in his departure speech. The two heads of state signed seven deals on infrastructure, defense, digital cooperation, agriculture, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



