Marcos visit: PH, Japan ink 7 deals on infrastructure, defense, agriculture

NEW DEALS. Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, and Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban on February 9, 2023, sign agreements with Japan during President Marcos' official visit to the country.

A memorandum of cooperation on information and communications technology aims to bring Japan's expertise to Philippine efforts to transition to a digital economy

TOKYO, Japan – The Philippines and Japan signed seven new bilateral agreements on a range of areas including infrastructure, security, and agriculture during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first official visit to the Asian country.

Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida witnessed the exchange of notes during a bilateral meeting held on Thursday, February 9.

Agreements signed include terms of reference that will facilitate humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as extensions on loan agreements for Japanese-funded railway projects in the Philippines.

Manila and Tokyo likewise agreed to create a joint committee on agriculture, while a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) on information and communications technology aimed to bring Japan’s expertise to Philippine efforts to transition to a digital economy.

Here are details on the key agreements signed:

Infrastructure

Exchange of notes on the North-South commuter railway (NSCR) extension project II

Loan agreement for NSCR extension project II

Exchange of notes on the NSCR Malolos-Tutuban project II

Loan agreement for NSCR Malolos-Tutuban project II

The four agreements allow the Philippines to access funds through Japan’s Special Terms for Economic Partnership (STEP) loan, which will be used to develop a 150-kilometer railway connecting cities located north and south of Metro Manila.

The STEP loan is considered an “extremely concessional loan,” carrying a 0.1% interest rate and a repayment period of 40 years

Construction of the railway seeks to address traffic congestion in the mega city and is a major project between the Philippines and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Security and defense

Terms of Reference on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Japan Self-Defense Forces

The terms of reference will facilitate exercises and drills between Filipino and Japanese troops in relation to humanitarian and disaster relief operations. Regional analysts and observers see the effort as moving one step closer to a reciprocal military access agreement, which would open the door to a wider array of military drills between Filipino and Japanese troops.

Economy

MOC on Agriculture

MOC on ICT

Through an MOC on agriculture, Marcos and Kishida agreed to establish a joint committee on agriculture to tackle opportunities for technology exchanges and the broadening of Philippine access to Japanese markets for agricultural projects.

Meanwhile, an MOC on ICT was signed to facilitate cooperation on the Philippines’ transition to a digital economy, including the development of more broadband networks and presence of more diverse 5G suppliers.

The agreements also seeks to bring in Japanese expertise in beyond 5G technologies and artificial intelligence. – Rappler.com