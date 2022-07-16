FALSE: Maria Ressa jailed for 15 years

As of writing, the Rappler CEO is still availing all available legal remedies for the charges against her

At a glance

Claim : A photo shows Rappler CEO Maria Ressa during her booking procedures for her arrest. The Court of Appeals (CA) allegedly upheld a court decision to jail her for 15 years.



: FALSE The facts : The photo has been taken from Ressa’s arrest booking procedures in 2019, wherein she was able to post bail. As of writing, the Rappler CEO is still availing of all legal remedies. The recent CA ruling added 8 months and 20 days to the 6-years maximum jail term imposed by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio Montesa.



: The photo has been taken from Ressa’s arrest booking procedures in 2019, wherein she was able to post bail. As of writing, the Rappler CEO is still availing of all legal remedies. The recent CA ruling added 8 months and 20 days to the 6-years maximum jail term imposed by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio Montesa. Why we fact-checked this: Several copy-pasted posts are circulating on social media with the false claim.



Complete details

Numerous photos showing Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s alleged arrest appeared on Facebook on Wednesday, July 13. According to the copy-pasted posts, Ressa will be jailed for 15 years.

The caption read: “MARIA RESSA, 15 TAON KULONG! (Maria Ressa, jailed for 15 years!) […] From NOBEL PRIZE to NO BAIL PRIZE.”

The post also emphasized the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold the cyber libel conviction of Ressa and former Rappler researcher Rey Santos Jr.

This claim is false.

In a statement, Rappler clarified that both Ressa and Santos Jr. are still in the process of availing of legal remedies. Their legal counsels are still reviewing the CA’s decision on their cyber libel conviction.

The CA ruling added 8 months and 20 days to the initial prison sentence set by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio Montesa in June 2020, which was a minimum of 6 months and 1 day, to a maximum of 6 years.

On the other hand, the photo, used by several copy-pasted posts on Facebook to defame Ressa, is taken from her booking procedures in 2019 over anti-dummy law charges. For the said case, the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) stated that Ressa’s right to due process has been violated by prosecutors. – Rochel Ellen Bernido/Rappler.com

