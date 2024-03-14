FACT CHECK: Mainstream media covered rallies of Quiboloy supporters

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There are various news articles and videos on the prayer rallies organized in support of preacher Apollo Quiboloy, who faces a Senate probe over alleged human rights abuses

Claim: There is no mainstream media coverage of the “Laban Kasama ang Bayan” or LKAB rallies held by supporters of embattled preacher and self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” Apollo Quiboloy, which took place from March 6 to 12.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim can be found in a March 11 post on the X account of SMNI News, which said, “Bakit hindi inilalabas ng mainstream media ang LKAB Prayer Rally?” (Why isn’t mainstream media covering the LKAB Prayer Rally?)

That post on X also links to a video uploaded on SMNI News’ Rumble account on March 11. Text in the video’s title reads, “Bakit wala sa mainstream media?” (Why is it not on mainstream media?)

In the same video, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said: “Pero nakapagtataka talaga ang mainstream media, ni minsan, hindi man lang nagpublish ng larawan ng pagtitipon ng laban ng masa.” (Mainstream media is really bewildering, not even once did they publish a photo of the gathering of the fight of the masses.)

The facts: Mainstream news outlets have reported on the “Laban Kasama ang Bayan” rallies in Liwasang Bonifacio even before the March 11 post on SMNI News’ X account, as can be seen here:

The prayer rallies were organized by members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) in support of Quiboloy, who faces accusations of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and violence. (READ: FAST FACTS: Who is Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the ‘Appointed Son of God’?)

Other rallies covered: Mainstream media also covered rallies held by Quiboloy supporters before the March 6 rally. Examples include articles published by Inquirer.net, Philstar.com, Manila Bulletin, and Daily Tribune mentioning the March 4 rally in Liwasang Bonifacio, and video footage of the March 5 rally in front of the Senate as seen on ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel and in a Rappler article.

Updates on Quiboloy: Since January, the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality has been investigating allegations of abuses supposedly committed by Quiboloy and KOJC. (READ: PRIMER: Investigations, cases against Apollo Quiboloy)

The preacher has repeatedly snubbed the hearings despite a subpoena, prompting the Senate panel led by Senator Risa Hontiveros to hold him in contempt.

On March 13, the Senate panel ordered Quiboloy to explain within 48 hours why he should not be arrested for snubbing the hearings. – Percival Bueser/Rappler.com

Percival Bueser is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.