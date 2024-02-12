FACT CHECK: No Marcos-Duterte order for Arnold Clavio to leave the country

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The false claim stems from Clavio’s criticism on his Instagram account of former president Rodrigo Duterte

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte ordered journalist Arnold Clavio to leave the Philippines.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was originally uploaded on the YouTube channel Philippines Trending News. On February 11, a YouTube channel with over 97,800 subscribers made a reaction video to it, carrying the title that reads: “Nagimbal ang Media at si Arnold Clavio sa Matinding Utos! VPSARA FPRRD PBBM Nagalit! | React”

(The media and Arnold Clavio were shocked by the firm order! [Vice President Sara Duterte, former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte, and President Bongbong Marcos] got angry! | React)

Its thumbnail shows pictures of the President and Vice President holding a supposed order that points to Clavio, accompanied by the text, “Clavio pinalayas sa Pinas” (Clavio expelled from the Philippines) and “Tanggal sa GMA! Kapapasok lang na balita” (Removed from GMA! Just in.)

As of writing, the misleading video has garnered 105,112 views, 338 comments, and 1,500 likes.

The bottom line: Neither Marcos nor Duterte issued any order expelling Clavio from the country. There is also no report or statement from GMA Network about the journalist’s removal from the network.

The claim stems from the GMA journalist’s recent criticism on his Instagram account of former president Duterte. On January 29, Clavio said Marcos has the right to defend himself against Duterte’s accusations, adding that the former president no longer has immunity from suit.

Clavio also made a post on January 30 about possible scenarios once Marcos grants the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating the Duterte-era drug war killings, access to the country.

“Kapag pinayagan na ni BBM ang International Criminal Court (ICC) sa bansa, dalawa lang ang pwedeng mangyari—may iiyak, at huwag naman sana, may magtatangkang magpakamatay,” Clavio wrote.

(Once Marcos allows the ICC to have access to the country, only two things could happen—someone may cry, and hopefully not, somone may contemplate suicide.)

The misleading video that targeted Clavio did not provide proof to back up its claim, merely featuring commentary from a February 6 video uploaded on the channel Badong Aratiles Vlog.

In the original video, the narrator talked about Clavio’s past controversies and the journalist’s remarks on the recent verbal clashes between Marcos and the former president. Last January, the ex-president repeatedly called Marcos a “drug addict,” while Marcos said that Duterte’s supposed use of fentanyl was behind the foul-mouthed tirade.

Still in GMA: As of writing, Clavio can still be seen on GMA news programs like Unang Hirit and Saksi, where he is host and anchor. He also remains visible on the flagship AM radio station of GMA Network Inc., Super Radyo DZBB 594, particularly in One on One: Walang Personalan with co-host Connie Sison.

Online disinformation against journalists: Aside from Clavio, other journalists had also been subjected to false claims about their supposed expulsion from the Philippines over critical or controversial remarks.

Karen Davila was supposedly ordered to leave the country over an alleged statement in which she implied the possibility of migrating if Marcos won the presidential election. Ted Failon’s remarks on the disclosure of Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth by presidential candidates also triggered the same false claim.

Meanwhile, broadcasters Mel Tiangco and Noli de Castro supposedly received the same order for allegedly disrespecting Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte, respectively.

Debunked: The channel that uploaded the claim has been fact-checked by Rappler multiple times for spreading misinformation on alleged orders from Marcos.

– Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.