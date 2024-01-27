FACT CHECK: No super typhoon expected in PH up until January 28

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to weather bureau PAGASA, no tropical cyclone is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility until the end of January

Claim: A Signal No. 4 super typhoon is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, January 28.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in the title and thumbnail of a video posted on January 25 by Balitang Pinas, a verified YouTube channel with 624,000 subscribers. As of writing, the video has 17,000 views and 541 likes.

The video’s thumbnail also claims that the incoming tropical cyclone would be the first super typhoon entering the PAR in 2024.

The facts: According to the latest public weather forecast issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Saturday, January 27, no tropical cyclone is currently being monitored within and outside the PAR.

In its 5 pm weather update, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon affects the country.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja earlier said that no tropical cyclones are expected to enter the PAR and that there was a “low chance” for one to develop until the end of January.

The first tropical cyclone to enter the PAR this year is set to be named Aghon, according to PAGASA’s list of tropical cyclone names for 2024.

Outdated audio: The misleading video used audio from the 4 am public weather forecast streamed live on Thursday, January 25, on the PAGASA YouTube channel and Facebook page. The report, however, did not mention that a super typhoon would be entering the PAR this weekend.

Previous fact-checks: Although the YouTube channel that uploaded the deceptive video has a verified badge, this only indicates that it is the “official channel of a creator, artist, company, or public figure.” Verifying the authenticity of a channel’s content is not listed among YouTube’s standards for a verified badge.

Several weather-related claims from the same YouTube channel have been repeatedly debunked by Rappler:

