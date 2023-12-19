FACT CHECK: No super typhoon Liwayway in PH area of responsibility up until December 19

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After tropical depression Kabayan weakened into a low pressure area on December 18, no other tropical cyclone is being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Claim: A new tropical cyclone has now entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and has developed into a super typhoon, according to the latest weather report.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video was posted on December 19 by Balitang Pinas, a verified YouTube channel with 609,000 subscribers. As of writing, the video has 82,585 views.

The video’s title bears the claim: “Bagong bagyo, super typhoon agad! Bagyong “Liwayway.” Latest weather update! Dec 19, 2023.” (New tropical cyclone has instantly become a super typhoon! Super typhoon Liwayway.” Latest weather update! December 19, 2023.)

The facts: According to the latest public weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued at 4 am on Tuesday, December 19, there is no tropical cyclone inside the PAR, let alone a super typhoon.

A low pressure area (LPA), however, was seen 290 km west southwest of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur. The said LPA was previously tropical depression Kabayan (Jelawat) that weakened after it made landfall in Manay, Davao Oriental, on Monday, December 18.

Aside from the LPA, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon, while a shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Visayas, Mindanao, MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Quezon Province, and Aurora due to the LPA and shear line.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is expected to bring cloudy skies with rain to Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Super Typhoon Goring (Saola), which entered the country in August 2023, was the Philippines’ most recent super typhoon. Kabayan was the Philippines’ 11th tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for December. The next tropical cyclone is set to be named Liwayway.

Outdated report: The misleading video used the audio of an outdated PAGASA weather report posted on December 18.

For official weather updates, refer to PAGASA's official website, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube accounts. Get updates too via Rappler's Philippine weather page.

