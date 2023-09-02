FACT CHECK: Online link for P7,000 Petron subsidy is fake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fuel and oil firm Patron is not giving away energy subsidies to celebrate its 90th anniversary

Claim: To celebrate its 90th anniversary, Petron Corporation posted an online link giving away P7,000 worth of energy subsidies to people who answer an online questionnaire.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Links to the survey have been spreading on Facebook Messenger, enticing users to share personal details that may be used for phishing and other fraudulent activities.

Upon clicking the link titled “Petron Corporation – 90th Anniversary Energy Subsidy,” users will be redirected to a website purporting to be from the oil company, where they will be asked to answer a questionnaire for a chance to receive P7,000 worth of energy subsidies.

The bottom line: The website that offers the subsidy is fake. Petron denied the claim in an August 26 advisory posted on its official and verified Facebook account.

“We are not conducting any surveys or awarding cash prizes,” the post read.

Petron reminded the public to be wary of suspicious links, pages, and scammers pretending to be from the company. In March, Petron debunked a similar claim that was also making the rounds on Facebook.

There are no announcements from the company’s website and official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube accounts about an online giveaway to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

90th anniversary: The oil firm will celebrate its 90th anniversary this September. According to its official website, Petron’s beginnings date back to September 7, 1933, with the merger of New York’s Socony Vacuum Oil and New Jersey’s Standard Oil to form Standard Vacuum Oil Company. It was renamed Petron Corporation in 1988 and is presently being managed by San Miguel Corporation.

Previous false claims: Rappler has debunked claims from dubious websites claiming to offer anniversary giveaways:

– Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com

Owenh Jake Toledo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

