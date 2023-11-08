FACT CHECK: PH did not send helicopters for Israel’s war vs Hamas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Claim: The Philippines has sent helicopters to Israel to support its ongoing conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made by a YouTube channel with 305,000 subscribers. The video itself has 2,144 views, 75 likes, and 20 comments as of writing.

The bottom line: The Philippines has not sent helicopters to Israel. There are no official announcements or statements from the Department of National Defense nor the embassy of Israel in the Philippines.

The video, which supposedly shows clips of Philippine helicopters that have arrived in Israel, uses clips from a YouTube video entitled, “American helicopters at Illesheim Army Airfield, Germany, Oct. 24, 2019”. The original video was posted on November 7, 2019, four years before the current conflict between Israel and Hamas. (TIMELINE: Conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza)

Philippines and the conflict: Since the war broke out on October 7, the Philippine government has focused its efforts on the repatriation of Filipinos from Israel. As of November 8, 40 Filipinos have exited Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt after weeks of negotiations and delays. Four Filipinos have been killed in the ongoing crisis.

As the fighting continues, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 10,000 amid growing international pressure for a ceasefire. On October 27, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas, to which Israel voted no and the Philippines abstained.

On November 6, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to reject calls for a general ceasefire but said Israel is open to “tactical little pauses” in fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages.

– Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

