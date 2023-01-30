FACT CHECK: Philippines won’t send military troops to Ukraine

The Philippine government has not made any statement saying it will send military troops to help Ukraine fight Russia

Claim: A video shows military troops that will be sent to Ukraine.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 3,900 views as of writing.

No announcement from gov’t: The Philippine government has not made any statement saying it will send military troops to help Ukraine fight Russia.

The Philippine Army, the Department of National Defense, the Official Gazette of the Republic of the Philippines, Radio Television Malacañang – RTVM, and the Philippine Information Agency have not posted anything that confirms the deployment of Philippine Army troops in Ukraine.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also not made any announcements on his official social media pages that he sent Philippine troops to Ukraine.

There are also no reports from official media sources that confirm the claim.

Neutral stance remains: Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the Philippines has remained neutral in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

According to a Philippine News Agency (PNA) report published on June 10, 2022, Clarita Carlos, then the national security adviser, said that the Marcos administration will maintain the country’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

As of writing, there have been no new statements from any government officials announcing any changes in the Philippines’ stance in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Besides, it would be foolish to provoke any military retaliation at this time of economic uncertainty. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



